COVID-19: New cases in Kazakhstan top 1,000 mark again

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 1,128 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, up 219 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

North Kazakhstan region registered the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection again - 143. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 140 fresh daily infections. Almaty city has the third highest rate with 134 new COVID-19 cases.

Pavlodar region and Nur-Sultan city logged 127 and 125 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, respectively.

102 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 77 – in East Kazakhstan region, 70 – in Akmola region, 55 – in Almaty region, 27 – in West Kazakhstan region, 24 – in Shymkent city, 22 – in Aktobe region, 20 – in Atyrau region, 19 – in Kyzylorda region, 19 – in Turkestan region, 12 – in Zhambyl region, and 12– in Mangistau region.

Since the start of the global pandemic Kazakhstan has reported a total of 951,667 COVID-19 cases.