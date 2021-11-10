EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:40, 10 November 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: New cases in Kazakhstan top 1,000 mark again

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 1,128 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, up 219 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    North Kazakhstan region registered the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection again - 143. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 140 fresh daily infections. Almaty city has the third highest rate with 134 new COVID-19 cases.

    Pavlodar region and Nur-Sultan city logged 127 and 125 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, respectively.

    102 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 77 – in East Kazakhstan region, 70 – in Akmola region, 55 – in Almaty region, 27 – in West Kazakhstan region, 24 – in Shymkent city, 22 – in Aktobe region, 20 – in Atyrau region, 19 – in Kyzylorda region, 19 – in Turkestan region, 12 – in Zhambyl region, and 12– in Mangistau region.

    Since the start of the global pandemic Kazakhstan has reported a total of 951,667 COVID-19 cases.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!