COVID-19: New cases in Kazakhstan top 1,000 mark again
North Kazakhstan region registered the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection again - 143. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 140 fresh daily infections. Almaty city has the third highest rate with 134 new COVID-19 cases.
Pavlodar region and Nur-Sultan city logged 127 and 125 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, respectively.
102 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 77 – in East Kazakhstan region, 70 – in Akmola region, 55 – in Almaty region, 27 – in West Kazakhstan region, 24 – in Shymkent city, 22 – in Aktobe region, 20 – in Atyrau region, 19 – in Kyzylorda region, 19 – in Turkestan region, 12 – in Zhambyl region, and 12– in Mangistau region.
Since the start of the global pandemic Kazakhstan has reported a total of 951,667 COVID-19 cases.