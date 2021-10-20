COVID-19: New cases in Kazakhstan top 1,600 mark

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 1,683 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total tally to 921,216, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city registered the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection again - 312. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 180 fresh daily infections. Pavlodar region is third with 164 new COVID-19 cases.

Karaganda, North Kazakhstan and Almaty regions logged 154, 139 and 135 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, respectively.

129 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 117 - in Kostanay region, 83 – in East Kazakhstan region, 54 – in Aktobe region, 41 – in Atyrau region, 40 – in Shymkent city, 40 – in West Kazakhstan region, 31 – in Kyzylorda region, 30 – in Zhambyl region, 25 – in Turkestan region, and 9 – in Mangistau region.