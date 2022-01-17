EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:15, 17 January 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: New cases in Kazakhstan top 11,500

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has reported a total of 11,524 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, down 857 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, again registered the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection again – 4,639. Ranked second is Almaty city with 1,578 fresh daily infections. Karaganda region has the third highest rate with 1,356 new COVID-19 cases.

    596 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region, 410 – in Almaty region, 400 – in Akmola region, 345 – in Pavodar region, 343 – in Shymkent city, 285 – in Aktobe region, 270 – in Kyzylorda region, 257 – in Zhambyl region, 220 – in West Kazakhstan region, 214 – in Kostanay region, 213 – in East Kazakhstan region, 172 – in Mangistau region, 125 – in Turkestan region, and 101- in North Kazakhstan region.

    Since the start of the global pandemic Kazakhstan has logged 1,061,432 COVID-19 cases.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!