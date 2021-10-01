COVID-19: New cases in Kazakhstan top 2,000 mark
Almaty city registered 498 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 284 fresh daily infections. Almaty region landed the third place with 233 new COVID-19 cases.
Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions logged 130, 124 and 120 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, respectively.
108 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 97 – in Aktobe region, 79 – in Shymkent city, 70 – in North Kazakhstan region, 68 – in Atyrau region, 56 – in Kyzylorda region, 57 – in West Kazakhstan region, 53 – in Zhambyl region, 50 – in Akmola region, 50 – in Turkestan region, and 19 – in Mangistau region,
In total, 886,982 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded across Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.