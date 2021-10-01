COVID-19: New cases in Kazakhstan top 2,000 mark

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 2,096 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city registered 498 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 284 fresh daily infections. Almaty region landed the third place with 233 new COVID-19 cases.

Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions logged 130, 124 and 120 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, respectively.

108 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 97 – in Aktobe region, 79 – in Shymkent city, 70 – in North Kazakhstan region, 68 – in Atyrau region, 56 – in Kyzylorda region, 57 – in West Kazakhstan region, 53 – in Zhambyl region, 50 – in Akmola region, 50 – in Turkestan region, and 19 – in Mangistau region,

In total, 886,982 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded across Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.