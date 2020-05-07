COVID-19: New cases registered in Kazakhstan, total at over 4,500

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – New cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

80 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected across Kazakhstan, including 25 in Nur-Sultan city, 28 in Almaty city, 11 in Atyrau region, 4 in Kostanay region, 2 in West Kazakhstan region, 9 in Mangistau region, and 1 in Kyzylorda region.

The number of the COVID-19 cases has totaled 4,502 nationwide, including 853 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 1,422 cases in Almaty city, 222 cases in Shymkent city, 101 cases in Akmola region, 172 cases in Aktobe region, 176 cases in Almaty region, 240 cases in Atyrau region, 30 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 168 cases in Zhambyl region, 210 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 175 cases in Karaganda region, 58 cases in Kostanay region, 223 cases in Kyzylorda region, 105 cases in Mangistau region, 152 cases in Pavlodar region, 33 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 162 cases in Turkestan region.

1,408 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection and another 30 people have died in Kazakhstan.