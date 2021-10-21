COVID-19: New cases slightly up in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has registered 1,844 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, up 161 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city again reported the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection - 309. Coming in second is Pavlodar region with 186 fresh daily infections. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases - 185.

Almaty, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions logged 158, 151 and 150 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, respectively.

146 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 123 – in Kostanay region, 119 – in East Kazakhstan region, 61 – in West Kazakhstan region, 52 – in Shymkent city, 48 – in Atyrau region, 43 – in Aktobe region, 35 – in Kyzylorda region, 33 – in Turkestan region, 31 – in Zhambyl region, and 14 – in Mangistau region.

To date the total COVID-19 caseload in Kazakhstan stands at 923,060 since the start of the pandemic.