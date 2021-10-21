COVID-19: New cases slightly up in Kazakhstan
Almaty city again reported the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection - 309. Coming in second is Pavlodar region with 186 fresh daily infections. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases - 185.
Almaty, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions logged 158, 151 and 150 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, respectively.
146 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 123 – in Kostanay region, 119 – in East Kazakhstan region, 61 – in West Kazakhstan region, 52 – in Shymkent city, 48 – in Atyrau region, 43 – in Aktobe region, 35 – in Kyzylorda region, 33 – in Turkestan region, 31 – in Zhambyl region, and 14 – in Mangistau region.
To date the total COVID-19 caseload in Kazakhstan stands at 923,060 since the start of the pandemic.