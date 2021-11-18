COVID-19: New cases up 32% in one week says GIMBE

ROME. KAZINFORM - There were 54,370 new COVID-19 cases in the November 10-16 period in Italy, an increase of 32.2% with respect to the 41,091 the previous week, the GIMBE independent health foundation said on Thursday, ANSA reports.

In its weekly coronavirus monitoring report, the foundation said the impact of the increase in the circulation of the virus on Italy's hospitals had been contained so far «thanks to the vaccines».

It said COVID-19 hospital admissions had gone up 15.5% in this period, from 3,436 to 3,970.

It said the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care went up 14.3% from 421 to 481.

The report said the incidence of COVID cases was over 150 for every 100,000 inhabitants in seven Italian provinces -Trieste, Bolzano, Gorizia, La Spezia, Forlì-Cesena, Padua and Vicenza.