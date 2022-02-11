COVID-19: No changes in ‘red’ zone in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – No regions have left the high-risk ‘red’ zone as of 11 February, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau and now East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Shymkent city as well as Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past day Kazakhstan documented 2,498 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,285,669 countrywide. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic 1,205,671 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.