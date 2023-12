ROME. KAZINFORM The Italian public will not be called on to have a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose in the coming months but there will probably be an annual follow-up jab, Nicola Magrini, the director general of Italian medicines agency AIFA, told RAI television on Thursday.

«There won't be a fourth dose, but a follow-up, we hope annually,» Magrini said, ANSA reports.

«We will have to get use to this».