COVID-19: Northern Kazakhstan remains in high-risk ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Four regions of Kazakhstan remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of November 7, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities as well as Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions stay in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Shymkent city, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan added 1,349 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 948,599. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 900,763 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.