COVID-19: Number of fully vaccinated people exceeds 6.5mln in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of September 29, 2021, 7,594,542 people have been administered the first jab of vaccine against the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Health Ministry.

The number of Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection stands at 6,500,573.

Notably, the country has logged 1,925 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 2,857 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.

The number of COVID-19 patients under treatment stands at 61,490 across the country.

According to the COVID-19 spread map, five areas of Kazakhstan remain in the «red zone».