COVID-19: Number of recoveries on the rise in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Almost 1,900 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

1,899 recoveries have been reported countrywide, including 836 recoveries in East Kazakhstan region alone.

331 people have recovered from the infection in Nur-Sultan city, 50 in Almaty city, 43 in Shymkent city, 102 in Akmola region, 10 in Aktobe region, 46 in Atyrau region, 15 in Zhambyl region, 51 in West Kazakhstan region, 19 in Karaganda region, 69 in Kostanay region, 40 in Kyzylorda region, 71 in Mangistau region, 16 in Pavlodar region, 189 in North Kazakhstan region, and 11 in Turkestan region.

In total, 67,031 COVID-19 patients have been released from hospitals in Kazakhstan. Since the onset of the pandemic Kazakhstan has registered 94,882 cases of the coronavirus infection. The novel virus has killed 1,058 people in the country.