EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:00, 17 March 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Nur-Sultan, Almaty and W Kazakhstan remain in ‘red zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as West Kazakhstan region remain in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of March 17, Kazinform reports.

    Akmola, Almaty, Atyrau and Karaganda regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!