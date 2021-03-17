COVID-19: Nur-Sultan, Almaty and W Kazakhstan remain in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as West Kazakhstan region remain in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of March 17, Kazinform reports.

Akmola, Almaty, Atyrau and Karaganda regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.