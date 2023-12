NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Five regions, as well as Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities are in the coronavirus ‘yellow’ zone, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of COVID-19 spread in Kazakhstan reads.

Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay and Atyrau regions remain in ‘yellow’ zone while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green’ zone.