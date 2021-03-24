COVID-19: Nur-Sultan, Almaty, West Kazakhstan region still in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Almaty city, and West Kazakhstan region remain in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, and Karaganda regions are still in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 1,088 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 235,095 since the start of the pandemic. In total, 212,908 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.