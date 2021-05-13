COVID-19: Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities remain in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, as well as Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, May 13, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reports.

Shymkent city, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’ while Zhambyl, Mangistau, Turkestan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda and North Kazakhstan go ‘green’.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan recorded 2,283 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.