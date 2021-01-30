EN
    11:07, 30 January 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Nur-Sultan and Almaty move out of ‘red zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of January 30, 2021 Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red zone’ in terms of the spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of coronavirus spread reads.

    Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities, Atyrau, East Karaganda regions moved to the ‘yellow zone’ while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.


