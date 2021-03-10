EN
    10:11, 10 March 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Nur-sultan and Almaty move to ‘red zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty entered the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of today, March 10, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Pavlodar regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’, while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.

    The ‘red zone’ imposes strict restriction measures, while ‘green zone’ suggests easing those quarantine measures.


