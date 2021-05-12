EN
    09:37, 12 May 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Nur-sultan and Almaty remain in ‘red zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur-sultan and Almaty cities as well as Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    As of today Shymkent city, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while Zhambyl, Mangistau, Turkestan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘green zone’.

    As earlier reported, 1,811 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.


