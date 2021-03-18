COVID-19: Nur-Sultan and Almaty still in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Almaty city remain in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

Akmola, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,186 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 227,953 since the start of the pandemic.