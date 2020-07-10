EN
    17:19, 10 July 2020 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Nur-Sultan carries out disinfection works

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Disinfection works are being carried out in places of mass gatherings, including parks, squares, embankments, and boulevards in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the capital's administration.

    It is said the disinfection works are carried out on foot and vehicles. Owners of shopping and entertainment centers, trade houses, and markets are obliged to conduct disinfection on their territories as ordered by the chief medical officer.

    According to the capital's administration, areas covering 20 million sq m have already been disinfected in the city.

    Recall, two-week restrictions to stabilize the epidemiological situation have been in place across the country since July 5.





