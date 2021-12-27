COVID-19: Nur-Sultan city and N Kazakhstan rgn still in ‘yellow zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two areas of Kazakhstan remain in the «yellow zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Nur-Sultan city and North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the «yellow zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

Cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the coronavirus «green zone».

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 342 cases of and 422 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.