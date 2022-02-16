COVID-19: Nur-Sultan city, Karaganda rgn move to ‘yellow’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda region moved to the «yellow» zone on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Almaty city as well as Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone».

Nur-Sultan city as well as Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «yellow zone».

Shymkent city as well as Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Turkestan regions are in the coronavirus «green zone» for COVID-19.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,508 cases of and 5,394 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.