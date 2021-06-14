EN
    10:10, 14 June 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Nur-Sultan city remains only area in ‘red zone’ in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan city, remains in the «red zone» on the country’s map on the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the COVID-19 spread map, Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are put in the «yellow zone».

    Almaty, Shymkent cities, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone» for the spread of COVID-19.


