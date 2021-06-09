COVID-19: Nur-Sultan still in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is the only area in the country to remain in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of June 9, Nur-Sultan city is still in the ‘red’ zone.

Almaty, Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Pavlodar region are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions – Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload in Kazakhstan to 396,832 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 370,871 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.