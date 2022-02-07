COVID-19: One city, three regions of Kazakhstan in ‘green’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One city and three regions of Kazakhstan are currently in the ‘green’ zone as of 7 February, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

Zhambyl region is in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Shymkent city as well as Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Turkestan regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 3,653 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,274,607 nationwide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,166,908 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.