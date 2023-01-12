EN
    08:18, 12 January 2023 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: One death reported in Kazakhstan in 24h

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 138 people got infected with coronavirus in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Five more were diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    One patient died of coronavirus infection.

    On January 11, Kazakhstan reported about 175 coronavirus and nine COVID-like pneumonia cases.

    Since the pandemic onset (March 13, 2020), the country has registered 1,404,642 coronavirus cases. 90,638 people have been diagnosed with pneumonia.


