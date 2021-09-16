COVID-19: Over 1,000 vaccinated in one day in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 1,000 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The regional healthcare department said in a statement that 1,051 people had received the jab of anti-COVID vaccine in the past day. Of these, 16 are healthcare workers, 31 are teachers, 40 are students, 72 people have chronic diseases and so on.

Since February 1 through September 15 a total of 214,398 people were inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component was administered to 164,600 people.

Earlier it was reported that 55 COVID-19 patients stay in the intensive care units in Atyrau region.

It bears to remind that vaccination of healthcare workers kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Mass vaccination campaign was announced two months later on April 2, 2021. To date, 7,194,860 Kazakhstanis were vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines. 6,019,027 people in Kazakhstan were fully vaccinated.