COVID-19: Over 1,400 recover in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,459 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, pushing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 860,120 countrywide, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, posted the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 290. COVID-19 recoveries climbed to the second highest number 185 in Almaty city. Coming in third is East Kazakhstan region with 169 COVID-19 recoveries.

Almaty, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions reported 144, 135 and 131 COVID-19 recoveries, accordingly.

93 patients made full recoveries in West Kazakhstan region, 63 – in Atyrau region, 53 – in Akmola region, 51 – in Zhambyl region, 46 – in Turkestan region, 34 – in North Kazakhstan region, 19 – in Mangistau region, 18 – in Shymkent city, 17 – in Kyzylorda region, and 11 – in Aktobe region.