COVID-19: Over 1,900 recover in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 1,900 Kazakhstan have defeated the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Kazakhstan has added 1,975 recoveries from the COVID-19 virus to the overall caseload, including 288 recoveries in Nur-Sultan city, 379 in Almaty city, 61 in Shymkent city, 32 in Akmola region, 304 in Almaty region, 44 in Atyrau region, 256 in East Kazakhstan region, 20 in Zhambyl region, 28 in West Kazakhstan region, 47 in Karaganda region, 179 in Kostanay region, 65 in Kyzylorda region, 35 in Mangistau region, 15 in Pavlodar region, 140 in North Kazakhstan region, and 82 in Turkestan region.

Since the onset of the pandemic 45,376 people have beat the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan. The novel virus has claimed 585 lives in the country.