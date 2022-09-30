COVID-19: Over 130 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,334 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID pneumonia in Kazakhstan now, the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare reported.

1,210 of them tested positive for the coronavirus infection. 124 patients have been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia.

133 patients are getting hospital treatment, and 1,201 are at home care.

The condition of three patients is estimated as serious, five patients are critically ill, and three more are on life support.