COVID-19: Over 150 new cases registered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – New cases of the coronavirus infection were registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

161 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported in the country, including 26 in Nur-Sultan city, 20 in Almaty city, 12 in Shymkent city, 2 in Akmola region, 11 in Aktobe region, 10 in Almaty region, 32 in Atyrau region, 1 in East Kazakhstan region, 9 in West Kazakhstan region, 7 in Karaganda region, 4 in Kostanay region, 13 in Kyzylorda region, 6 in Mangistau region, 7 in Pavlodar region, 1 in Turkestan region, 92 in Atyrau region, and 1 in East Kazakhstan region.

The number of the coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has totaled 5,850 cases, including 1,199 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 1,709 cases in Almaty city, 267 cases in Shymkent city, 116 cases in Akmola region, 224 cases in Aktobe region, 201 cases in Almaty region, 506 cases in Atyrau region, 57 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 201 cases in Zhambyl region, 288 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 219 cases in Karaganda region, 76 cases in Kostanay region, 245 cases in Kyzylorda region, 147 cases in Mangistau region, 162 cases in Pavlodar region, 36 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 197 cases in Turkestan region.

2,707 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection and another 34 people have died in Kazakhstan.