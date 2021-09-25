COVID-19: Over 177,000 fully vaccinated in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 800 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in the past day in Atyrau region where the mass vaccination is underway, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the healthcare department of Atyrau region, 808 people received a jab of the anti-COVID vaccine in the past day, including six healthcare workers, five teachers, 19 students, four civil workers, 40 people with chronic diseases and others.

In total, 220,920 people have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine in the region since February 1, 2021. The second component has been administered to 177,756 people.

It bears to remind that 68 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region in the past day.