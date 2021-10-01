COVID-19: Over 180 classes put under quarantine in Shymkent

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 189 classes in 84 schools have been quarantined in Shymkent city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

First deputy akim (mayor) of the city Shyngys Mukan told the press briefing at the Central Communications Service 487 cases of the coronavirus infection had been registered among schoolchildren since the start of 2021-2022 academic year and through September 29.

Of these, 341 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported among schoolchildren who attended in-person classes.

He added that 291 classes in 100 schools of the city had been put under quarantine since the beginning of the academic year. Presently, 189 classes in 84 schools are under quarantine.

Earlier Mukan told the press briefing that 34,337 cases of the coronavirus infection had been detected in Shymkent city since the beginning of 2021.