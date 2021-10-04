COVID-19: Over 190,000 fully vaccinated in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 190,000 people have been fully immunized against the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the regional healthcare department, 851 people were inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines on October 2 and 3.

In total, 227,474 people were vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines in the region since February 1 through October 3, 2021. The second component of anti-COVID vaccines was administered to 190,759 residents of Atyrau region.

Earlier it was reported that 23 people in Atyrau region had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past day.

It bears to remind that vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first to get immunized against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination started all over country on April 2, 2021 for all those eligible to get a jab.