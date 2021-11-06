COVID-19: Over 2,400 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,447 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, pushing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 899,028 countrywide, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

West Kazakhstan region posted the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 516. COVID-19 recoveries climbed to the second highest number 303 in West Kazakhstan region. Coming in third is Almaty city with 278 COVID-19 recoveries. Kostanay region added 272 COVID-related recoveries.

212 patients made full recoveries in Almaty region, 148 – in Akmola region, 129 – in Karaganda region, 113 – in Pavlodar region, 111 – in Mangistau region, 103 – in Nur-Sultan city, 93 – in North Kazakhstan region, 53 – in Aktobe region, 35 – in Turkestan region, 29 – in Shymkent city, 25 – in Kyzylorda region, a 15 – in Zhambyl region, and 12 – in Atyrau region.