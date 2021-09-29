COVID-19: Over 2,800 recover in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,857 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

COVID-19 recoveries climbed to 932 in Almaty city. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, posted the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 200. Coming in third is Karaganda region with 188 COVID-19 recoveries.

Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions reported 181 COVID-19 recoveries each.

178 patients made full recoveries in Akmola region, 168 – in North Kazakhstan region, 148 – in Kostanay region, 147 – in Shymkent city, 143 – in West Kazakhstan region, 109 – in Aktobe region, 82 – in Kyzylorda region, 58 – in Zhambyl region, 57 – in Pavlodar region, 33 – in Turkestan region, 27 – in Atyrau region, and 25 – in Mangistau region

Nationwide, 818,521 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.