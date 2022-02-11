COVID-19: Over 2 mln get revaccinated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The revaccination figures have been updated in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

According to the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as of 11 February, 2,028,455 people in Kazakhstan got revaccinated. Among those are 142,859 healthcare workers and 286,001 people aged 60 and more.

Earlier it was reported that 9,279,559 Kazakhstanis were vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. 8,855,051 people were fully immunized in the country.