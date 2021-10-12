COVID-19: Over 200,000 fully vaccinated in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 200,000 residents of Atyrau region have been immunized against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the healthcare department of Atyrau region, 681 people have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in the region in the past day. In total, 232,102 people have received the 1st jab of anti-COVID vaccines in the region since February 1, 2021. The second component of anti-COVID vaccines has been administered to 200,248 people.

Earlier it was reported how many COVID-19 patients are currently in critical condition in Atyrau city.

It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus infection has kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get anti-COVID vaccine. Mass vaccination for all eligible citizens of the country started on April 2, 2021.