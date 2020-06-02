COVID-19: Over 250 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 250 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

250 new cases of the COVID-19 have been registered in Kazakhstan, including 59 in Nur-Sultan city, 29 in Almaty city, 27 in West Kazakhstan region, 24 in Karaganda region, 19 in Mangistau region, 18 in Shymkent city, 16 in Kyzylorda region, 15 in Almaty region, 14 in Atyrau region, 13 in Zhambyl region, 11 in Pavlodar region, 7 in East Kazakhstan region, 6 in Aktobe region, and 5 in Turkestan region.

183 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the novel virus in the past day.

In total, the number of the coronavirus-related cases has reached 11,571 across Kazakhstan. 5,587 people have recovered from the COVID-19. The virus claimed 41 lives in the country.