COVID-19: Over 277,000 got revaccinated in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – 277,716 people got revaccinated in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The regional sanitary and epidemiological control office confirmed in a statement that as of 4 April 1,020,431 people or 85,1% of eligible population had been vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component was administered to 947,524 people or 79% of eligible population of the region.

Vaccination with the first component has been wrapped up in Balkhash, Aksu, Karasai distircts as well as the towns of Tekeli and Kapshagai.

The first dose of Pfizer vaccine was given to 125,162 people, including 103,006 teenagers, 16,972 nursing mothers, 4,396 pregnant women and others. 105,372 people were inoculated with the second dose of Pfizer vaccine, including 87,031 teenagers, 14,561 nursing mothers, 3,677 pregnant women and others.

277,716 people in the region got revaccinated, including 257,136 people who got a booster dose of Sinopharm and QazVac vaccines and 20,580 people who got a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine.