COVID-19: Over 30 beat virus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 34 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, down 14 from the previous day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Of 34, 21 people were discharged from COVID-19 treatment in Almaty city. 13 COVID-19 patients recovered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

A total of 1,292,362 people made recovery from the coronavirus across Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had logged in 137 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24h.