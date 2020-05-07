COVID-19: Over 40 Kazakhstanis discharged from hospitals after full recovery

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan has exceeded 40 today, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

42 more recoveries from the novel virus have been registered in Kazakhstan, including 26 in Almaty city, 11 in Shymkent city, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Pavlodar region, and 1 in West Kazakhstan region.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals after full recovery has totaled 1,450, including 336 in Nur-Sultan city, 299 in Almaty city, 85 in Shymkent city, 89 in Akmola region, 34 in Aktobe region, 40 in Almaty region, 82 in Atyrau region, 9 in East Kazakhstan region, 55 in Zhambyl region, 60 in West Kazakhstan region, 82 in Karaganda region, 16 in Kostanay region, 147 in Kyzylorda region, 11 in Mangistau region, 20 in Pavlodar region, 28 in North Kazakhstan region, and 57 in Turkestan region.

In total, 4,509 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus claimed 30 lives in the country.