COVID-19: Over 40 new cases reported in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - In the past day over 40 residents of Atyrau region have tested positive for COVID-19. Atyrau city remains the area with the highest number of newly confirmed cases, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the healthcare department of Atyrau region, 46 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the region in the past 24 hours. Of 46, 32 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the city of Atyrau. Four new case of the coronavirus infection were confirmed at the Tengiz oilfield.

Of 46 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases 30 had corresponding symptoms, while 16 were symptomless. 109 patients fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the region in the past day.

488 people are receiving outpatient treatment and over 260 are treated at infectious facilities of the region.

Presently, Atyrau region is in the «yellow zone» in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.