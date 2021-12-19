COVID-19: Over 400 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 440 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Karaganda region registered the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection -87. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 72 fresh daily infections. North Kazakhstan region has the third highest rate with 70 new COVID-19 cases.

56 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 48 – in Akmola region, 44 – in Kostanay region, 27 – in Almaty city, 13 – in East Kazakhstan region, 7 – in West Kazakhstan region, 5 – in Zhambyl region, 4 – in Atyrau region, 3 – in Almaty region, 2 – in Kyzylorda region, 1 – in Aktobe region, and 1– in Mangistau region.

Since the start of the global pandemic Kazakhstan has reported a total of 982,915 COVID-19 cases.