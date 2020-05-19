COVID-19: Over 50 people recover in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people in Kazakhstan have recovered from the coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

57 people have been discharged from hospitals after fully recovering from the novel virus, including 7 in Nur-Sultan city, 11 in Almaty city, 1 in Shymkent city, 6 in Almaty region, 6 in Atyrau region, 3 in Kostanay region, 9 in Karaganda region, 8 in Mangistau region, and 6 in Turkestan region.

In total 3,572 people have recovered from the COVID-19 countrywide, including 613 in Nur-Sultan city, 1,026 in Almaty city, 203 in Shymkent city, 96 in Akmola region, 161 in Aktobe region, 145 in Almaty region, 180 in Atyrau region, 26 in East Kazakhstan region, 140 in Zhambyl region, 180 in West Kazakhstan region, 156 in Karaganda region, 50 in Kostanay region, 216 in Kyzylorda region, 60 in Mangistau region, 138 in Pavlodar region, 29 in North Kazakhstan region, and 153 in Turkestan region.

In total, 6,751 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan so far. The novel virus has already killed 35 people in the country.