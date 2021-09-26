COVID-19: Over 60 test positive in Atyrau region in past day

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region reported over 60 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day with the majority of fresh infections registered in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The press service of the regional healthcare department said in a statement that 67 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region in the past day. Of 67, 36 fresh COVID-19 cases were added in the city of Atyrau. The Tengiz oil field registered 11 new COVID-19 cases.

Of all newly reported cases, 36 people had no symptoms of the novel coronavirus. 23 have made full recoveries from COVID-19 in the past day.

1,127 people receive outpatient treatment for COVID-19 and over 300 are treated at infectious facilities across the region. 81 COVID-19 patients are treated at the Tengiz oil field.

Presently, Atyrau region is in the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.