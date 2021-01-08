COVID-19: Over 700 beat virus in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 723 patients have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, down 87 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Three areas in Kazakhstan have reported three-digit numbers of COVID-19 recoveries. Atyrau region, Pavlodar region, and Almaty city have added 168, 154, and 103 COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.

64 people have made full recoveries in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 61 – in North Kazakhstan region, 44 – in Akmola region, 35 – in West Kazakhstan region, 31 – in Almaty region, 24 – in Karaganda region, 17 – in Mangistau region, 8 – in Kostanay region, 7 – in Kyzylorda region, and 7 – in Turkestan region.

Nationwide, 147,512 people have beat the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.