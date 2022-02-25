COVID-19: Over 8.9 mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has updated the vaccination figures in the country, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the ministry.

According to a statement released by the ministry, as of 24 February, 9,374,285 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccine. 8,972,473 people got two shots of anti-COVID vaccines.

The overall vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

Earlier it was reported that in the past day Kazakhstan registered 523 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan climbed to 1,301,253. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic 1,263,992 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.