COVID-19: Over 9.3 mln Kazakhstanis receive 1st shot of vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has updated the vaccination figures in the country, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in in the country.

According to a statement released by the commission, as of 23 February, 9,367,506 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. 8,961,969 people received two shots of anti-COVID vaccines.

The overall vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

Earlier it was reported that in the past day Kazakhstan documented 566 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan climbed to 1,300,730. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic 1,261,996 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.